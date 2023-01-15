JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€17.10” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($18.39) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FME. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($25.81) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.81) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of FME opened at €32.92 ($35.40) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.56. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €25.95 ($27.90) and a 1-year high of €63.60 ($68.39). The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

