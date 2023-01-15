JMP Securities Cuts Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Price Target to $6.00

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
ROVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rover Group to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rover Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.59.
Rover Group Trading Down 0.3 %
ROVR stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. Rover Group has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $690.90 million, a PE ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 1.51.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Rover Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Rover Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Rover Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
