iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 13.3% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $400.37 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $467.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.29.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

