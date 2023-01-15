iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,684 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $55,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,500 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,139,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,576,000 after acquiring an additional 817,014 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $257.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.89.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

