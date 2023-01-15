iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Sold by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NYF. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after buying an additional 142,441 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,266,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,538,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 263.4% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 90,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 65,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000.

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.18. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $57.45.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

