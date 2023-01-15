iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $119.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.14. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

Further Reading

