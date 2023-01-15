iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co owned 1.55% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $462,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEUS opened at $53.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $68.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.