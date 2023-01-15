iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Boosted by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 325.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,788 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $79.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.91.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

