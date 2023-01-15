iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $101.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.44. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $169.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $103.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.43 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,927,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.