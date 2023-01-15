IOTA Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, IOTA has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $581.61 million and approximately $18.71 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004827 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012781 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000122 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.