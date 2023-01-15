Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 940,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,877 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $37,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
SPHQ opened at $45.71 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $52.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.82.
