Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

Shares of IPI stock opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $121.72. The firm has a market cap of $432.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Trading of Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.58). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 85.23%. The business had revenue of $66.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

