International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1,178.5% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 71,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 66,185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $145.89 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $131.90 billion, a PE ratio of 106.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.42.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

