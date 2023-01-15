International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Raised by Tobam

Tobam raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1,178.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,185 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.6% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

IBM stock opened at $145.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.46 and a 200-day moving average of $135.42. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

