Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ICE. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.25.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $107.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $137.40.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.