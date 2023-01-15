Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668,446 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 19,110 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 628,215 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,214,000 after purchasing an additional 485,720 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Intel by 11.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $881,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,635 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Down 0.6 %

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $55.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

