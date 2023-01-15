Insider Selling: National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) CEO Sells $433,800.00 in Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,327,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

G. Timothy Laney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Bank alerts:

On Tuesday, December 13th, G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $428,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $475,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 25th, G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of National Bank stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $508,125.00.

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.95.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $86.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 145.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Bank by 104.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on National Bank to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

About National Bank

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.