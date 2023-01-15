Insider Selling: Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CFO Sells $12,541.50 in Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) CFO William Garrett Gray sold 1,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $12,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,597.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

CKPT opened at $7.60 on Friday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $70.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 53,252.24% and a negative return on equity of 508.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CKPT shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $26.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

Read More

