IndiGG Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $39,270.42 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $39,270.42 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IndiGG has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

