Hudock Inc. Sells 3,223 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 104,547.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 209,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 209,095 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 54,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKF opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $35.70.

