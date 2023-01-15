Hudock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,527 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Intel by 13.8% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 437,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Intel by 35.4% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 20,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in Intel by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 33,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Intel by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 32,957 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.11 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $55.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

