Hudock Inc. Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.0% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $112.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $284.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock valued at $118,007,120. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.