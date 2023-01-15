Hudock Inc. Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 98,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 45,153 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 17,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 249,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,203 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,299,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $154.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $61.19 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

