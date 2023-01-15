Hudock Inc. Has $9.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hudock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.3% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.35.

