Hudock Inc. Has $512,000 Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Hudock Inc. cut its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $88,092,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 968,088 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7,670.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 652,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 644,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,326,000 after acquiring an additional 410,384 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $46.86 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.