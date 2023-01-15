Hudock Inc. Has $22.92 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hudock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $22,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,500 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $217,139,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,576,000 after purchasing an additional 817,014 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $257.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.89.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.