Hudock Inc. Acquires 3,144 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 958.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000,000 after acquiring an additional 134,173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,139,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,329,000 after acquiring an additional 337,195 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $200.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $235.13.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.