Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $10.48 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $10.48 or 0.00050253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $138.98 million and approximately $22.59 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00215497 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00076323 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,260,850 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

