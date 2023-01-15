Horizen Trading Up 23.3% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $10.36 or 0.00049979 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $137.34 million and $24.60 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00215474 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00075927 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002403 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,259,394 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

