Hooked Protocol Price Up 24.2% Over Last Week (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $79.69 million and $49.64 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00007695 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.69045982 USD and is up 19.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $56,581,583.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

