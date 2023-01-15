Hooked Protocol (HOOK) One Day Volume Hits $52.63 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00008575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $89.43 million and $52.63 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 46.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00431552 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,344.80 or 0.30481359 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.54 or 0.00857732 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.61113676 USD and is down -6.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $48,319,963.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

