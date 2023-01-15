Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 11,681 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,681 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in AT&T were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of AT&T by 44.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508,871 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AT&T by 296.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,340 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $122,863,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 64.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $139.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

