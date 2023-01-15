Hoertkorn Richard Charles Purchases 1,257 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.7% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 91,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 35,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $200.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

