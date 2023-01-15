Hoertkorn Richard Charles Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,410 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for about 2.8% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 19.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 66,431 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Ford Motor Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.28.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.