Highview Capital Management LLC DE Sells 3,130 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $47.85 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

