Highview Capital Management LLC DE Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $213.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.12. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.08.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

