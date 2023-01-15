Highview Capital Management LLC DE Buys 5,211 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 254.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $27,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,111,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,111,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,930 shares of company stock valued at $48,677,038. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $138.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of -281.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.30 and its 200-day moving average is $166.86. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.31.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

