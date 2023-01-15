HI (HI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $74.06 Million

HI (HI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. HI has a total market cap of $74.06 million and $506,101.05 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00043907 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004710 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00018153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00233393 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000795 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0270067 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $693,561.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.