HI (HI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $587,881.27

HI (HI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, HI has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $73.47 million and approximately $587,881.27 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010895 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00043656 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004760 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00018102 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00233097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000820 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0270067 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $693,561.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

