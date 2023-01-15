Hermez Network Price Tops $4.20 on Top Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.20 or 0.00020263 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $153.48 million and approximately $309,857.93 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.19542412 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $389,358.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

