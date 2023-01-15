Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $4.23 on Major Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00020172 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $154.61 million and $314,506.09 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00044349 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 85.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004701 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00018031 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00233138 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.19542412 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $389,358.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.