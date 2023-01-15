Henry James International Management Inc. Buys 6,815 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,040 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for about 1.3% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 21.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,008,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,778,000 after purchasing an additional 528,049 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 41.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 12.1% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,082,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,775,000 after purchasing an additional 117,071 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $14,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDB opened at $67.52 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $124.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

