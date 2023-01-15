HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €58.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($62.37) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HFG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($19.35) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($52.69) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($58.06) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €27.00 ($29.03) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.68. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €19.94 ($21.44) and a 1 year high of €74.64 ($80.26). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.13.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

