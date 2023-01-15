Head-To-Head Survey: Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) and Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) and Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vuzix and Ondas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vuzix 0 0 0 0 N/A Ondas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vuzix currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.44%. Ondas has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.96%. Given Ondas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ondas is more favorable than Vuzix.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vuzix $13.16 million 24.31 -$40.38 million ($0.74) -6.78 Ondas $2.91 million 27.70 -$15.02 million ($0.93) -2.02

This table compares Vuzix and Ondas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ondas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vuzix. Vuzix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ondas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.8% of Vuzix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Ondas shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Vuzix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Ondas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Vuzix has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ondas has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vuzix and Ondas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vuzix -383.76% -34.97% -32.79% Ondas -1,764.16% -37.69% -35.07%

Summary

Vuzix beats Ondas on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions. The company sells its products through resellers, direct to commercial customers, and via online stores, as well as various Vuzix operated web stores in Europe and Japan. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in September 2007. Vuzix Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, New York.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Scout Drone, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the ScoutBase, a ruggedized base station for housing, charging, data processing, and cloud transfer; and ScoutView, an American robotics analytics and user interface software package. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, and critical infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

