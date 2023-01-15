Head-To-Head Review: Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) and Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) and Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kinnate Biopharma and Sesen Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinnate Biopharma 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sesen Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kinnate Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $26.40, suggesting a potential upside of 312.50%. Given Kinnate Biopharma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kinnate Biopharma is more favorable than Sesen Bio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinnate Biopharma N/A -38.99% -33.06% Sesen Bio N/A 14.47% 11.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Kinnate Biopharma and Sesen Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

98.7% of Kinnate Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Sesen Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Kinnate Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Sesen Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Kinnate Biopharma has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sesen Bio has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kinnate Biopharma and Sesen Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinnate Biopharma N/A N/A -$89.76 million ($2.53) -2.53 Sesen Bio $26.54 million 4.82 -$340,000.00 ($0.02) -31.58

Sesen Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Kinnate Biopharma. Sesen Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinnate Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sesen Bio beats Kinnate Biopharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is a former subsidiary of Fount Therapeutics, LLC.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors. Sesen Bio, Inc. has an agreement with Leiden University Medical Center to co-develop an imaging agent. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

