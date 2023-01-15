Head-To-Head Analysis: Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) versus Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO – Get Rating) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Columbine Valley Resources and Kosmos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Kosmos Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Kosmos Energy has a consensus target price of $9.58, suggesting a potential upside of 25.77%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Columbine Valley Resources.

This table compares Columbine Valley Resources and Kosmos Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kosmos Energy $1.33 billion 2.60 -$77.84 million $0.94 8.11

Columbine Valley Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kosmos Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of -50.37, meaning that its share price is 5,137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kosmos Energy has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Columbine Valley Resources and Kosmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A Kosmos Energy 19.04% 64.98% 8.60%

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats Columbine Valley Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbine Valley Resources

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

