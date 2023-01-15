Hartline Investment Corp Takes Position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF makes up about 1.6% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp owned about 3.44% of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,240,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 156.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:PPI opened at $26.71 on Friday. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $29.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85.

