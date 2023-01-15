Hartline Investment Corp Takes $316,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,907 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,322,000 after purchasing an additional 497,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,660,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,305,000 after purchasing an additional 275,476 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,863,000 after purchasing an additional 209,256 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,391,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,599,000 after purchasing an additional 285,116 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $219.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.29. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $257.96.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

