Hartline Investment Corp Makes New $528,000 Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.96 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $45.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74.

