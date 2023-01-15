Hartline Investment Corp Makes New $432,000 Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Hartline Investment Corp owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $236,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 111.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,106 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $95.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.39.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

